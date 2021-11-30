New Trailer for Nicole Byer: BBW - Big Beautiful Weirdo

Comedian Nicole Byer—two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee for hosting Netflix’s comedy baking disaster show Nailed It, and the host of several podcasts, including the relationship/long-form-interview podcast Why Won’t You Date Me?, Best Friends with Sasheer Zamata, 90 Day Bae about the dating show 90 Day Fiance, and Newcomers—has a new stand- special comingto Netflix. Nicole Byer: BBW—Big Beautiful Weirdo hits the streamer on Dec. 7 (next Tuesday!) with a title that riffs on the acronym for Big Beautiful Woman, coined by Carole Shaw in 1979 when she launched BBW Magazine.

You may know Nicole from the Netflix short-form comedy collection The Stand Ups, or from her recurring role on Brooklyn Nine Nine. Similarly, if you’re coming from her podcasts, you’re familiar with her lively and explicit sense of humor.

If you’re coming from Nailed It, leave your kids there and please don’t sit them down to watch this show and then get upset about the parts that they laugh at or end up repeating. The trailer is Nicole taking off a big coat to start pole dancing in a cheeseburger bikini and then an extraordinarily short clip from the special where she says “I need to get fucked, okay?” to applause.

As a fan of Why Won’t You Date Me? and Nicole Byer in general, I’m absolutely sure that this will be funny and lots of fun. It also will not be appropriate for most children. But I definitely used to watch all manner of stand-up specials and Comedy Central Roasts before it would have been considered “appropriate,” so worse things can happen to children than being exposed to racy comedy at a young age. Check out the trailer for Nicole Byer: BBW below: