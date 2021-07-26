The Funniest Tweets about the Beach that Makes You Old

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie, Old, came out last Friday, and its greatest impact was not at the box office but on Twitter. Yes, this is the movie about the beach that makes you old, and yes, roughly 80% of all tweets sent over the weekend were about the beach that makes you old. A few of them were even funny.
So why is the idea of a beach that makes you old so hilarious? Honestly, some things are best left unconsidered. Trying to break down why this is funny will strip the joke of all life, much like the beach that makes you old itself. Why does any meme ever take off? I’m sure there are college papers about that but I mean I’m not in college anymore for a reason, so feel free to go track those journals down without me.
It’s like a snow ball rolling down a hill. Somebody makes a joke about the beach that makes you old, and people think it’s funny. Another person, and another, and then a few more, make their own jokes about the beach that makes you old. That snow ball gets bigger, moves faster. Eventually everybody’s doing it, and what was once a ball of snow is now a… uh, much bigger ball of snow. And then, after everybody’s totally sick of the damn beach that makes you old, that giant ball of snow crashes into them and buries them completely. Just swamped by the snow that is also jokes about the beach that makes you old. That’s basically what happened over the course of a day and a half or so this past weekend. And once everybody finally dug themselves out of that mess and got back to their pre-beach that makes you old lives, somebody sent them a link to Sarah Brand’s “Red Dress” video and then the whole thing started all over again, with everybody forgetting the beach that makes you old ever existed.
Let’s not be so hasty to forget. Let’s look back on that magical weekend when everybody couldn’t shut up about the beach that makes you old. It was the Live Aid of its day, only with jokes about the beach that makes you old instead of bands and charity. Here are the best tweets about the beach that makes you old—the ones that made us laugh the most, but that also made us think the most. And, sure, feel the most, too. Good job, people. Read ‘em below, follow the folks who wrote ‘em, and let’s do this all again whenever Shyamalan puts out his next thing.