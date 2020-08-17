Will Smith and Kevin Hart to Star in a Planes, Trains and Automobiles Remake

Let’s hope Martin Lawrence and Dwayne Johnson don’t feel left out: their frequent on-screen partners Will Smith and Kevin Hart will be teaming up in a remake of classic ‘80s comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Deadline reports. The duo will both produce, while the script will be written by Aeysha Carr, who’s written for such TV shows as Brooklyn 99, The Carmichael Show, Everybody Hates Chris, and Hulu’s upcoming Woke.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles was one of a run of ‘80s hit comedies from writer/director John Hughes. A perennial Thanksgiving favorite, it’s the story of two men with two diametrically opposed sensibilities struggling to make it home for the holiday as a blizzard derails all conventional means of travel. Steve Martin and John Candy starred in the original, forging an amazing comedic duo that should’ve starred in like eight different movies together but only appeared this one time. (Yeah, they were both in Little Shop of Horrors, but were never in the same scene.) It’s one of those comedies you can pretty much watch every year without getting tired of it.

That’s a really high bar to clear, but don’t count out the first-time team-up of one of the biggest box office stars of the last 25 years and the biggest stand-up comedian of the century. Carr’s written for a number of hilarious sitcoms, and the premise is pretty simple and universal, so this is a remake that might actually have a reason to exist beyond banking on nostalgia and a recognizable name. We’ll find out at some point in the future, if the currently unscheduled movie doesn’t get stuck in development hell.