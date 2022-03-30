Watch an Exclusive Trailer for Ronny Chieng's New Netflix Stand-up Special, Speakeasy

Speakeasy, Ronny Chieng’s latest Netflix stand-up special, premieres globally on April 5, and you can check out the trailer exclusively here at Paste. The Daily Show correspondent’s first Netflix special, Asian Comedian Destroys America!, cut Americans down to size and took a good, hard look at our consumerist obsessions. Chieng promises to be just as pointed during his latest hour, this time examining “the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic” with his signature wit and anger, as per a Netflix press release.

The special was taped at the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant in New York City and directed by Sebastian DiNatale, whose previous credits include The Daily Show and Chieng’s first Netflix special. Speakeasy was produced by All Things Comedy and will be available around the world on Netflix on April 5, 2022.

Without further ado, here’s your first look at Speakeasy. Enjoy!