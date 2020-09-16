Nobody's Leaving Saturday Night Live This Season

When Saturday Night Live returns in October, the whole damn gang will be returning with it. Every member of Season 45’s cast is returning for Season 46, Deadline reports, from Beck Bennett to Bowen Yang (that’s alphabetism right there).

Are you a Cecily Strong stan? A Mikey Day devotee? A tried and true Chris Redd head? Do you moon for Mooney and adore Villaseñor? Well, okay. They’re all gonna be back on the TV show. Yep.

Aidy Bryant? Kate McKinnon? Michael Che? Kenan Thompson? They all still exist. And on this show, to boot.

And that’s not the end of it! Colin Jost? Pete Davidson? Alex Moffat? Heidi Gardner? Ego Nwodim? Chloe Fineman? They’re all gonna be back on Saturday Night Live, live in the studio and on your TV for three out of every six Saturdays from October to May. This show’s gonna be there for you some of the time—and so will the people who do stuff on it. It’s a grand old era of staying put, and SNL’s embraced it wholeheartedly.

Saturday Night Live returns on October 3, 2020. It’s a Saturday.