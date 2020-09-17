Ted Lasso: Watch an Exclusive Clip from the Next Episode

Ted Lasso was a fast favorite here at Paste. Apple TV+’s comedy about an American football coach running a British soccer club is “genuinely moving,” as Shane Ryan wrote in his rave review, and an anecdote to the cynicism and cringe-worthy behavior found in so many sitcoms over the last 20 years.

The latest episode of Ted Lasso will be up on Apple TV+ tomorrow, but you can catch a preview today, exclusively at Paste. In this clip, Jason Sudeikis, who plays Lasso, finds himself facing off against Anthony Stewart Head in a game of darts. (Yep, that’s Giles from Buffy whipping out his fancy little case of custom-made darts.) As somebody from the South who has lived for long periods of time in the North, I can relate to how people just naturally underestimate people with a Southern accent.

Check out the clip below, and watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, if the mood strikes you.