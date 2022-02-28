Watch the Teaser Trailer for The Baby, the HBO Horror Comedy Premiering in April

If you’re the type of person who quickly scrolls past any cutesy kid photos on Instagram, then you may want to tune in to HBO’s new horror comedy limited series The Baby on April 24.

Michelle De Swarte (seen in Netflix’s short-lived series The Duchess) stars as 38-year-old Natasha, a woman less-than-thrilled by her friends’ transitions to parenthood. Her life turns into a living hell when an infant suddenly shows up one day, demanding she care for it. The teaser trailer released today alludes to some deadly consequences as Natasha tries to rid herself of the unwanted child. In a society so intent on deifying motherhood, The Baby creators Siân Robins-Grace (producer of Sex Education) and Lucy Gaymer flip the script and examine the darker side of parenting.

Other characters include Mrs. Eaves (Amira Ghazalla, seen in The Rhythm Section and Carnival Row), a 70-year-old lady who’s lived in her car for decades and seems mysteriously connected to the Baby, and Natasha’s little sister Bobbi (Amber Grappy), a children’s magician who longs to be a parent.

Natasha’s parents are played by Patrice Naiambana (Spectre) and Sinéad Cusack (Marcella, North & South), the latter of whom looks pretty cult-y in the trailer. The cast is rounded out by Shvorne Marks (Endeavour) as Mags, Isy Suttie (Peep Show) as Rita, Tanya Reynolds (alien-obsessed Lily from Sex Education) as Helen, Seyan Sarvan (It’s a Sin) as young Mrs. Eaves, Karl Davies (Chernobyl) as young Jack, and Divian Ladwa (Lion) as Fooze.

The Baby is directed by Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, The Americans), Stacey Gregg (Here Before), Faraz Shariat (No Hard Feelings), and Ella Jones (Back to Life). The writers include creator Robins-Grace, Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession, in particular the excellent “Retired Janitors of Idaho”), Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King, and Sophie Goodhart (Sex Education).

The limited series, which is produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures and co-produced by Sky, is debuting on HBO on April 24 at 10:30 p.m. EST/PST. Watch the creepy teaser trailer for The Baby below.