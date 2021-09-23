The Muppets Haunt a Beloved Disney Ride in the Trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion

It’s a universal human experience. At some point in your life, you will wish that the Muppets were all dead. I’m not saying it’s right, or that it’s healthy, just that it’s a fact. The Muppets have already done everything else: put on their own long-running variety show, did a Treasure Island, played the Dickens out of some Scrooge biz (where we got a little preview of what certain Muppets would look like as ghosts—perhaps that’s where this seed was planted?) We haven’t seen them all die, though. It’s the final frontier for both the Muppets and their fans, and fortunately Disney+ is here to help us all experience it with Muppets Haunted Mansion.

We probably won’t actually get to see any of the Muppets die. They’ll probably just show up as ghosts, their demises left undepicted and unexplored. Honestly, given the meta nature of so many Muppets projects, they’ll probably outright state that they’re not actually dead and are just playing ghosts in this TV special. That doesn’t change the fact that we’ll finally get to see most of our favorite Muppets in their ghostly, astral forms. Not only that, but since this is a crossover with the iconic Disney parks ride the Haunted Mansion, they’ll be embodying characters from the ride. Have you ever wanted to see Fozzie Bear as the Hatbox Ghost? Miss Piggy as Madame Leota? Rowlf as the organ player in the ballroom scene? (I’m just guessing at that last one, but it’s the most obvious lay-up in this whole scenario.) Expect all of this from Muppets Haunted Mansion, which hits Disney+ on Oct. 8.

There’s more to look forward to than Muppet ghosts, though. As the first trailer for the special reveals, human guest stars will include Will Arnett, Taraji P. Henson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Trejo, and more. It seems like another patented Muppets experience, with Jim Henson’s creations palling around with real life showbiz friends in comedy sketches that regularly break the fourth wall, all while infusing that special Muppets charm into a famous, preexisting context—in this case, the scenes and story of the Haunted Mansion. Oct. 8 isn’t that far away, but here’s that trailer, in case you just can’t wait.