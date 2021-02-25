It's National Chili Day, So Here's a Recipe for Kevin's Famous Chili from The Office

Today’s National Chili Day, apparently. Yay?

What better way is there to celebrate this deeply important, not at all cynical day of tribute to soup’s spicy cousin than cooking up a big ol’ pot of chili? I know you probably have your own favorite recipe, perhaps handed down generation to generation like a sacred family heirloom, but personally I am a restless seeker of truth and beauty in the realm of chili. And I have a large collection of local chili cookoff commemorative t-shirts to prove it. So when I first came across this recipe for Kevin’s famous chili from the memorable “Casual Friday” episode of The Office, I figured it was worth a taste. And hey: it’s totally some chili. Solid work, Kevin. Your TV recipe works in the real world.

Here’s the recipe in full, if you want to give it a shot. And if you need to watch “Casual Friday” for inspiration, you can find it streaming on Peacock.

Kevin’s Famous Chili Recipe

Courtesy of Peacock

1 lb. 85/15 lean ground beef

1 (12 oz.) coarsely chopped yellow onion

1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

2 (about 1 oz.) dried ancho chiles

1 cup water

2 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Toppings of your choice (shredded cheese, scallions, etc.)

1. Combine beef and onion in a large saucepan over medium heat.

2. Sauté until meat and onion are browned (the trick is to undercook the onions).

3. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, toasted ancho chilis, and water.

4. Season with chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and ground black pepper to taste.

5. Boil on a low-heat.

6. Simmer for 15 minutes while covered.

7. Add the toppings of your choice (shredded cheese, scallions, etc.).

8. Enjoy!