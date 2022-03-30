Watch the Nonsensical Trailer for Season 2 of Three Busy Debras

What makes a Debra a Debra? Is it her beauty, her penchant for brunch, or her perfume bottle full of milk? The new trailer for the second season of Three Busy Debras answers this question (sort of) and gives us a taste of that Lemoncurd life we’ve been missing so much.

Three Busy Debras returns to Adult Swim at midnight on Sunday, April 24, and will be available the next day on HBO Max. Creators and stars Sandy Honig (Debra), Mitra Jouhari (Debra), and Alyssa Stonoha (Debra) have another season of surreal suburban hijinks in store for us. Based on their stage show of the same name, the first season of Three Busy Debras saw the trio host a sleepover, hide a body, and test out new identities, all while trying to keep Stepford-like smiles plastered on their faces. Our own Garrett Martin praised the “gleeful, nihilistic absurdity” with which the series tackles weightier issues like misogyny and classism.

Executive producers for the series include the three stars, plus Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions. Three Busy Debras is produced by Alive and Kicking, Inc.

Watch the trailer for the second season of Three Busy Debras below, and check out our 2020 interview with the three co-creators and co-stars here.