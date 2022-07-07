Watch an Exclusive Clip from Season 3 of Tuca & Bertie

While the world is falling apart, pop culture provides us with colorful, imaginative alternate realities which we can disappear into. Tuca & Bertie isn’t necessarily all out escapism; the Adult Swim cartoon tackles very real issues like alcoholism, anxiety, sexual harassment, and trauma, to name a few. But the incredibly rich universe crafted by creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt brims with so much joy—the titular pair’s friendship, strange gags, zany animation—that it still feels like a safe haven.

Tuca & Bertie is back for its third season this Sunday, July 10, at midnight on Adult Swim. Tiffany Haddish is returning as the lovably spontaneous Tuca, Ali Wong as the caring and harried Bertie, and Steven Yeun as Bertie’s ever-supportive boyfriend Speckle. Tuca has a new paramour this season, Bertie is dealing with a new boss, it’s all happening!

Additionally, Season 3 voice guest stars include Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Matthew Rhys (Of The Americans fame, but who also runs some sort of luxury boat operation in New York?!), Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Aliens), Janelle James (who plays the wonderfully chaotic principal in Abbott Elementary), Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite), Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst), Cole Escola (Search Party), Victoria Moroles (Plan B), Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe), and Paul F. Tompkins (Rutherford Falls).

If you simply can’t wait for the Season 3 premiere, we here at Paste have an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode. In the clip, Bertie prepares for Speckle’s work gala (and don’t worry, we get a glimpse at his famous self-portrait), but ends up fixating on her career shortcomings, as only Bertie can. Watch the video below, and keep yourself going till Sunday by reading Paste’s 2021 interview with Haddish and Wong here.