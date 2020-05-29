The Funniest Tweets of the Week

This has not been a good, fun, or funny week. Twitter is a disaster that’s helped the worst people alive make this world into a shittier place, and now those same people want to basically destroy Twitter because it finally, very lightly, and in the meekest possible way, called them on their bullshit. It’s a depressing app that has deeply contributed to and benefited from today’s terrible times, and I think about deleting it from my phone every day. I also open it up like 10 times an hour, have spent far more time over the last 12 years talking to people I only know through Twitter than to my own real-life friends, and have used it as my primary window on the world outside my house for at least a decade. It’s a miserable, soul-sucking failure and I can’t put it down. Twitter: It’s bad.
I mean, hell. Our president used it to threaten the state-sanctioned murder of American citizens. The dumb app I signed up for to make fun of videogames on is easing our slide into a dictatorship. What the hell.
That’s it. That’s all I got. There’s nothing else I can or would want to write. I’m doing one of these lists again because we’ve always done these lists, every week, stretching back well before I even joined Paste full-time. It’s the closest something this low-hanging can get to being a tradition. If this is the kind of thing you like to read, go for it. Hopefully you’ll get a laugh or two out of it.
Thanks to the people and tweets below for not being bad. If you follow people please consider following them.