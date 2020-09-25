The Funniest Tweets of the Week

Typically I start these tweet galleries with a quick rundown of the major events of the last week. Fuck that. Who’d ever want to relive the last week? It was the worst. Instead let’s focus on something everybody except Pittsburgh Pirates fans should want to relive: Game 7 of the 1992 National League Champion Series.
This is the most amazing 20 minutes of baseball ever played. It couldn’t be any better even if it was scripted. I will always have love in my heart for Francisco Cabrera, and Sid Bream continually slides through my dreams, 28 years later.
Hopefully these tweets can bring you even the minutest fraction of that joy and peace. Or failing that, a laugh, or at least a quiet inward smile.
Read ‘em, dig ‘em, follow the people who wrote ‘em, and try to keep your head up in the week ahead.