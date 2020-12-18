The Funniest Tweets of the Week

The vaccine is real! Some people have even gotten it. Like that dude in the photo above, and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Gandalf. Wizards are a high risk group. It’ll still take months to roll this bad boy out for everybody, meaning we’re far from done with this pandemic, but at least it’s the start. Some day in 2021 things will hopefully return to something resembling normal, and then maybe we won’t need Twitter anymore. Or maybe we’ll just lay in bed with our phone’s small rectangle of light as the only illumination in our room, alternately laughing and crying at whatever nonsense passes by our Twitter feeds. As we did during and also before the pandemic. Who knows.
Here are some of that first kind of tweet: the ones that’ll make you laugh. Hopefully. They at least made us laugh, so that’s something. Read ‘em, share ‘em, follow the people who wrote ‘em, and get the vaccine when you can, assuming you don’t have the kind of allergies that could make it deadly for you to take.