Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s New Special Verified Stand-Up, Featuring 10 Talented Comedians

The prospect of watching an hour-long stand-up special can be daunting, especially when you’re taking a bet on a comedian you’ve never watched before. Netflix’s new comedy release Verified Stand-Up solves that problem by showcasing 10 comedians’ short sets over the course of two episodes.

Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez all took to the stage at New York City’s Webster Hall. The resulting Verified Stand-Up special will premiere on Netflix on November 28th. Paste has an exclusive first look at the trailer, in which the comics riff about working in the service industry, dating men who refuse to wear condoms, riding the bus, and so much more:

Verified Stand-Up was directed by Linda Mendoza, who’s no stranger to comedy specials. She recently directed Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer, and Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth.

Of the comics, we’re already big fans of Daily Show correspondent and The Great North regular Sloan. Ali’s doing well for himself, with credits including Don’t Worry Darling, WandaVision, Shrinking, and much more (although that Hogwarts Legacy one is… not great). Soresi, beyond appearing on stage alongside chugging champ Ariel Elias, was featured as a Just For Laughs New Face in 2022. Kelly has been on stage since the tender age of 10 and is currently touring with Breaking Bad veteran Lavell Crawford. Liao, a 2023 JFL New Face, is a regular at Los Angeles comedy venues like The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, and Laugh Factory. Patel received an Emmy nomination for his work behind the scenes on Saturday Night Live, while Hoffman is known for writing on The Chris Gethard Show and the perennially underrated Workin’ Moms. Baker writes for SNL like Patel, and in a very Ali Wong move is eight-and-a-half months pregnant for Verified Stand-Up. Wu recently stole scenes in Joy Ride as K-Pop fan Deadeye. Finally, Gonzalez’s numerous stand-up credits include Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Entre Nos, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.