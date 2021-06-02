Anheuser-Busch Will Give Away Free Beer if 70% of Americans Get Partially Vaccinated by July 4

Paste isn’t typically the destination you’d travel to in search of news posts on Anheuser-Busch publicity campaigns—unless said campaign is a shitshow—but we’re willing to amend that policy under a few conditions, including the following:

1. Promoting an important public health service, and

2. Free beer.

And this campaign has both, so here you go: Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday via Twitter that it is launching a campaign to give away free beer to potentially millions of Americans aged 21-plus, provided that the U.S. reaches the White House goal of 70% of Americans being partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4. Participants visiting MyCooler.com/Beer will be asked after July 4 to “upload a picture of themselves at their favorite place to grab a beer,” and will subsequently be awarded a $5 virtual debit card good for one Anheuser-Busch product.

The catch—the giveaway “starts once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm 70% of U.S. adults have been partially vaccinated,” and will continue for a week afterward. It’s unclear if this giveaway—which AB InBev describes as its “biggest beer giveaway in history”—will happen if this specific goal isn’t met by July 4, which does not seem terribly likely at the current rate of vaccination. It does seem like Anheuser would presumably choose to go through with the promotion regardless, lest they be labeled as bait-and-switchers.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much,” says a statement from Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris.

Check out AB InBev’s ad for the promotion below.