Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner Cannabis Edibles to Induce the Munchies

Cooking a big meal for friends and family is one of the greatest joys in life. But if you’re like me, by the time you’ve put everything on the table and your guests are ready to sit down, you’ve completely lost your appetite. And while, yes, the focus may be on making sure the guests are happy and well-fed, hosts want to enjoy the fruits of their labor as well. One solution? Take a cannabis ible about an hour before dinner. Better yet, share them with your guests too. By the time you’re ready to take your first bite, you’ll be primed to make the most of Thanksgiving dinner. And hey, even if the turkey turns out a bit dry, you probably won’t mind.

Here are some of the best cannabis-infused snacks to enjoy before (or after—you probably don’t want to take one right before Thanksgiving with grandma) your big holiday meal.

If you really want to get into the spirit of the holiday season, you really can’t go wrong by indulging in Pumpkin Pie Incredibles. With 100 mg of THC per bar (and 10 mg per dose), you can easily share with friends before your meal. (If you’re not used to taking edibles, 10 mg might make you too high. As always, it’s best to start low and go slow.)

Taste-wise, though, this may just be the best seasonal offering out there. White chocolate with pumpkin spice powder and graham crackers feels especially festive without being overwhelmingly sweet. Of course, you can swap out your usual slice of pumpkin pie and take a square of this stuff, but there’s a good chance that pumpkin pie will taste even better if you take one of these before your meal.

For those who prefer a sour treat over a sweet one, there are Wyld Sours; the cherry flavor is my personal favorite. These gummies offer 10 mg per serving, and there are ten gummies per container. Luckily, these gummies are easy to split in half if you don’t want to overdo it with 10 mg. These sativa gummies won’t put you to sleep, but they’re likely to enhance your meal. The only bummer is the fact that they taste so good, you’ll want to take more than one. Sub in the sour gummy worms after your first gummy (just don’t ruin your dinner).

Cannabis consumers who don’t love candy will fall in love with Fluent Agave Nectar, currently only available in Florida. This stuff can replace agave, honey or maple syrup in your favorite recipes. Add some to your tea for a lift, drizzle it on some toasted bread or add it to your yogurt for a touch of sweetness. It’s discreet, it’s easy to use and it’s delicious. And who doesn’t love a nice mug of THC-spiked tea after a big dinner?

For chocolate lovers, a plain old gummy just isn’t going to get the job done the way it’s supposed to. That’s why Tasteology Dark Chocolate is such a great alternative. At just 5 mg a dose, it’s a more reasonable option for those who don’t want a super-powerful edible. The quality of the chocolate itself is good, with its rich, creamy texture and smooth finish. You’ll get 18 doses in a bar, which means that everyone at the dinner table can have a piece. Tasteology also offers vegan chews made with real fruit purée for those who aren’t too big on chocolate.

When the holidays roll around, it can be too easy to let our drinking get out of control. But the last thing you want to do is wake up after Thanksgiving dinner feeling hungover and uncomfortable. If you need to take a break from the drinking, Cann Hi Boys are a fun option. These flavored “social tonics” will give you something to sip on in a group setting while offering an alcohol-free THC experience that provides a slight buzz. These drinks deliver 5 mg of THC, but you can opt for one of the smaller, 2 mg cans if you want a beverage that’s not quite as powerful.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.