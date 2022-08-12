Our All-Time Favorite Aldi Products

It’s no secret that Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery chains out there. The low prices, the smaller-than-average stores, the solid, dependable products… they all come together to create a shopping experience that’s less overwhelming than your standard grocery store trip (and a lot less expensive too). But even if you frequent Aldi on the regular, it can be easy to get stuck in a rut, finding yourself buying the same things over and over again.

It’s time to branch out and experience all the best that Aldi has to offer. Whether you’re looking for easy frozen dishes that get dinner on your table in a matter of minutes or you’re searching for the staples that will make your week easier and more delicious, this list will guide you in the right direction. These are my all-time favorite Aldi products.

If it sounds like there’s a lot going on with this pizza, you’re absolutely right. It starts with the pretzel crust. Your Italian grandmother probably wouldn’t stand for it, but I have to admit that I love the saltiness and the thick, chewy texture of the crust. The pepperoni is nice and juicy, and it’s all complemented perfectly by the drizzle of spicy honey on top. This affordable frozen option goes beyond the basics, and that’s why it’s one of my favorite products to pick up at Aldi.

When you need a snack that won’t leave you feeling too full and uncomfortable, it’s time to get your hands on Aldi’s Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Puffs. The texture is just right, offering that crunch you want when you’re going in on your favorite snack, and the slight sharpness of the cheddar ensures you’re getting a dose of that mouthwatering flavor you’re looking for.

Sure, making your own fries isn’t necessarily difficult, but it is time consuming. If you want an affordable option that tastes better than any homemade batch of fries I’ve ever made, go for the Season’s Choice Garlic and Herb Seasoned Fries. They don’t go easy on the garlic here, for which I am eternally grateful. Feel free to add even more herbs to these fries, but they seriously don’t need it—just throw them in the oven, and you’re ready to go.

Back in my vegan years, I would regularly frequent Aldi for their meat-free products. But even though I eat meat now, I’m still a huge fan of the Earth Grown Vegan Chickenless Tenders from Aldi. The texture of the “meat” is surprisingly chicken-y, but the breading is what really does it for me. It has a lovely crispness to it even when it’s microwaved. Of course, it reaches maximum crunchiness when you put it in the air fryer, though.

Sparkling water is absolutely essential in my house. Unfortunately, that means I can’t always spring for the most expensive stuff. That’s where a water like PurAqua Sparkling Water comes in. These flavored sparkling waters are surprisingly tasty; they’re comparable to Polar selzters. The black cherry is my favorite, but the strawberry and key lime flavors are also solid.

Ask anyone who’s been to my house for dinner, and they’ll tell you that I don’t make good desserts. All my effort and energy go into the savory stuff, so by the time dessert comes around, I’m usually just trying to keep things simple. That’s why the Dessert Menu Mixed-Berry Cheesecake at Aldi is so perfect. First of all, it’s a cheesecake, which makes it an automatic win in my book. But add in the tartness of the berries, and you’ll realize there’s no point in baking your own dessert ever again.

The nut butter trend isn’t going anywhere. And when you encase that nut butter in a crunchy, salty shell, it gets even better. Aldi’s new Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels may just be the perfect snack on the go: They’re filling, they’re crunchy and they’re full of creamy nut butter. Unfortunately, I can’t keep these in the house because I have no self-control. If you’re more disciplined than me, though, they’re worth a buy.

You’ve probably already heard all about the cowboy caviar hype, but now, you don’t even have to throw the recipe together yourself: the Park Street Deli Texas Caviar at Aldi will have you covered. This corn-heavy salsa is perfect with chips or as a topping. I just wish it came in a bigger container—it’s hard to stop eating it once you start.

Having guests over and want to fill them something satisfying and sophisticated? Then reach for Aldi’s Appetitos Caramelized Onion and Gouda Mini Puff Pastries. These diminutive pastries pack a ton of flavor despite their small size, and the sweetness of the caramelized onions is perfectly matched with the slight sharpness of the gouda. These things can be a bit messy, but we think it’s worth sweeping up the crumbs once your guests leave.

The Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are one of the most legendary Aldi products of all time, so it’s no surprise that it’s one of my favorites as well. When you’re having a week where you just can’t be bothered to cook from scratch, these things will have you covered. You won’t be getting the boring, watery fried chicken fillets you might be used to from other brands, though. Somehow, the red bag chicken stays supremely juicy with a crispy breading exterior. This is my easy dinner go-to.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.