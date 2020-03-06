Frictional Games Announces Harrowing New Amnesia Entry Amnesia: Rebirth

Ten years ago, Frictional Games released Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which changed how we thought of horror in videogames indelibly. A streaming hit, the game’s Custom Story mode allowed for players to make their own fan-made expansions on the already-substantial (and horrifying) game. They soon followed it with Soma, a deeply intentional and highly resonant meditation on existence and humanity that played off the expectations of the two Amnesia games to deliver an experience that really wasn’t horror at all, at least not in the traditional sense.

Frictional has been teasing their new game for nearly two months through their website (aptly titled “next frictional game,” which is updated and changed each time the company works on a new project). The build-up has been tense, displaying at first a small grey fetus that has now sprouted and grown larger and larger as time has passed. Along with the fetus, several unlisted videos were posted by the company that seemed to hint towards some kind of failed research project in a snowy, cavernous area.

Friday, Frictional officially announced that the ARG was teasing a new Amnesia game, titled Amnesia: Rebirth. Set in the Algerian desert, the game centers on a new character named Tasi Trianon. Players will slowly piece her backstory together over the course of the game. Her arc is described by Frictional as a “harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, while exploring the limits of human resilience.”

The game is set for release this autumn. Check out the announcement and Tasi teaser trailer below, as well as some in-game screenshots.

Amnesia: Rebirth First-Look Screenshots: