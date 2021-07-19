Among Us Will Be Free on the Switch for a Week

The full version of Among Us will be available to try for free on the Nintendo Switch from July 21-27, according to a tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account. This version will be available for all Nintendo Switch Online members, and will also be available for purchase with a 30% discount from July 21 to Aug. 8.

Players can “sus out imposters” once again on the Nintendo Switch. Originally offered for free on Steam and as a mobile app, Among Us is making its way to new platforms. Despite the game being released in 2018, it gained popularity during the fall of last year and has since added a number of new features such as new maps, outfits and character colors. Now, Among Us makes its way to new consoles.

The game will also be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Aug. 31, and will likely be available on Xbox consoles since it was previously featured on Xbox Game Pass for PC. For Nintendo Switch players, you can access the Nintendo eShop once the free trial offer goes live and click “Free Download” to play the game for free that week. There is also an option to pre-download the game so that you can play as soon as it launches.

Enjoy the free trial while you can if you are truly feeling sus and check out Nintendo’s original launch trailer for Among Us on the Nintendo Switch below.