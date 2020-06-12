Sunkist Makes a Citrus-Themed Island in Animal Crossing to Market its Fruit

Sunkist Growers, a citrus fruit cooperative, has dreamed up a unique way to market its lemons and oranges: through making its own citrus-themed “Sunkist Island” in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The island will have events running from now until Sunday, with scavenger hunts for citrus-themed items, golden tools and other prizes. Sunkist has also made a bunch of lemon and orange-themed art and apparel that can be downloaded in-game, so if you want an orange sweater or some lemon art that says “ZESTY” at the top for your villager, well you’re in luck.

The island’s creation coincides with the “United Fresh Live” expo, an online alternative to the usual in-person event where produce-growers get together and, talk about fruit I guess? I’m sure it’s great. Those who visit Sunkist’s virtual “booth” will get an invitation to the island, as well as a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.

The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March couldn’t have been timed better, as many places in the world were beginning stay-at-home orders and having in-person plans canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the game has been a replacement for in-person venues, and has hosted graduations, weddings and even a talk show. It was only a matter of time before advertisers saw the traffic New Horizons was getting and decided to market their stuff through it.