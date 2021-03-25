Back 4 Blood, a Spiritual Successor to Left 4 Dead, Has Been Delayed

Back 4 Blood, the latest game from Left 4 Dead creators Turtle Rock, has been delayed.

The company announced the delay via a tweet on the game’s official Twitter account:

A spiritual successor to the studio’s acclaimed Left 4 Dead series, Back 4 Blood is now set to release on Oct. 12, rather than in June. Back 4 Blood, the first game Turtle Rock has been set to release since Evolve back in 2015, marks a return to the studio’s roots, or at least what put them on the map. Originally an offshoot of Valve that worked on Half Life and Counter-Strike, the studio eventually decided to make cooperative games and the fruits of that decision wound up being Left 4 Dead, a series I enjoy a whole lot.

After splintering from Valve, the studio developed their asymmetrical cooperative game Evolve, which had a tumultuous release and failed to find an audience, though I maintain that it was great and we all let it down.

At the very least, it sounds like we’ll have an open beta of Back 4 Blood to enjoy in the summer, which does something to alleviate the immense pain of this delay. One thing’s for sure, the 2021 delays are definitely going to keep coming.