The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw Come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone for Halloween Event

As if Call of Duty’s installation size wasn’t scary enough, both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are getting some spooky additions just in time for Halloween. Villains from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw are making their way into Call of Duty for the Halloween themed event, The Haunting of Verdansk, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3.

For Warzone, the event brings with it a new nighttime infiltration for the Verdansk map. Players may run into Billy the Puppet on television sets or Leatherface wandering around the Krovnik Farmland. There will also be a ghost train, filled with ghosts of those who died in the Gulag.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without trick or treating (well, in a normal year, anyways) and Warzone is getting in on the tradition. Players can find trick or treat supply boxes scattered around Verdansk, day or night. These boxes can contain the “Return to Dust” Assault Rifle blueprint, “The Cleaver” Legendary Melee blueprint, a holographic watch, charms, stickers, sprays, calling cards and emblems. But as the name suggests, you may get tricked opening one of these boxes up!

A Zombie Royale mode is being added to Warzone as well. Instead of dead players being sent to the Gulag, they rise from the dead as powerful zombies. Non-zombified players drop syringes upon death, and when a zombified player collects two they are allowed back into the land of the living.

Modern Warfare owners aren’t being left out of the festivities. If you get three kills in a single life, you can expect your head to turn into a jack-o’-lantern to celebrate. If you reach 10 kills, well then your new jack-o’-lantern face will light on fire. Fun!

Two new modes, Onslaughter and Snipers Only, are also coming to Modern Warfare. In Onslaughter, squads fight for control of a Juggernaut suit to wreak havoc on one another. Snipers Only is a mode where, well, you can only use sniper rifles.

Of course, both games will feature a bunch of Halloween themed goodies in their in-game stores for players to don. There’s a bundle for both The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw, each with custom weapon blueprints and more.

If Call of Duty’s installation size is still the scariest part of the game for you, your nightmare is at an end: PC players will now be able to download only the parts of the game they actually use in order to save storage space. Simply open the Battle.net launcher, select the game, click options, modify install, and uncheck the content that you don’t need.

There’s also a new trailer for the event, you can check it out below.

