Crash Bandicoot's Crashiversary Bundle Celebrates His 25th Anniversary

Crash Bandicoot is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a new game bundle. The collection includes the fully remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, along with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled.

This Crashiversary bundle includes five games, and is available to download today. A Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy bundle is also out now, which includes the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The franchise nears its 25th anniversary on Sept. 9, with the original release of Crash Bandicoot in 1996. The series held on strong for the next 10 years with the release of a new Crash Bandicoot game each year, and has made a big comeback within the past four years.

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was released in 2017, including remasters of the first three games in the series: Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back and Warped. This trilogy followed a seven year hiatus from the franchise, with the last game in the series Nitro Kart 2 being released in 2010. The following release, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled, which came out in 2019, is a remastered version of the 1999 game Crash Team Racing. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the bundle’s only non-remastered new game, and was released in 2020 as a follow up to Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

The Crashiversary bundle is $59.99 and the Quadrilogy bundle comes in at $41.99 on the Nintendo eShop. The bundles are available today on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer below to learn more about the series and the story behind Crash Bandicoot.