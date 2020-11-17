Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Xbox Gameplay Video Ahead of Launch

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red released a new video on Tuesday showcasing the game running on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

This is the first time the game has been shown running on the Xbox platform, and offers a glimpse at the gameplay offered to players in Night City. The edited footage splices together clips of footage from both the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

The video follows Cyberpunk 2077’s protagonist, V, during a mission called “Automatic Love.” The mission involves hunting down a missing person “by any means necessary.” Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny, is also present in the video, guiding V throughout the mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated for release on Dec. 10th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. Backwards compatibility will allow the game to also run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with a fully upgraded next-gen version of the game being planned for release next year. Owners of the game will receive this next-gen version at no additional cost.

You can check out the new gameplay footage below.