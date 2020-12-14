CD Projekt Red Apologizes for Cyberpunk 2077 Last-Gen Performance, Offering Refunds

Given the whole PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X shortage, chances are that if you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a console you’re doing so on a last-gen one. If so, you’ve probably noticed the game is barely playable at times. CD Projekt Red is taking responsibility for the game’s last gen performance, releasing an apology statement and instructions on how last-gen console owners can receive refunds for the game.

“First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” the statement read. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

As part of their press embargo, CD Projekt Red did not allow reviews of the game to be accompanied by any self-recorded footage. Also, console codes weren’t distributed until right before the release date, with advanced reviews working off the PC version.

CD Projekt Red went on to say that they will be fixing bugs and crashes as well as improving the overall experience of the game running on last-gen consoles within the next three months. A new patch is set to come within the next seven days, followed by smaller updates, “whenever new improvements are ready.”

Two major patches are being planned; In January, “Patch #1” will release followed by “Patch #2” in February. CD Projekt Red said that these patches should fix the most prominent problems for the game on last-gen consoles, and bring it more in-line with next-gen and PC performance. The PC version of the game will also receive regular updates and fixes as well.

For those who would rather receive a refund than wait two months, CD Projekt Red released guidelines on how to obtain one. For digital version owners, players are advised to go through either the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively. Fanbyte is reporting that PSN has lifted its two hour maximum playtime restriction for returns of Cyberpunk 2077, so don’t worry if you’re already sunk your teeth into its meager offerings.

For physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077, they recommend first trying to return the game to the store from where it was bought. If this is not possible, CD Projekt Red has created an email, helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com, where they will “do our best to help you.”

CD Projekt Red’s full statement is available below.