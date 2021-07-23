Dead Space Remake Announced for Next-Gen Consoles and PC

Dead Space is returning, over 10 years after the game’s original release. An upcoming remake was announced yesterday at EA Play Live 2021, where a teaser trailer reveals the dimly lit USG Ishimura. The sci-fi horror classic will only be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, so it should be a fairly substantial upgrade over the original from a technical standpoint.

The remake aims at harnessing next-gen consoles and the Frostbite game engine to improve visuals and other gameplay elements while highlighting the original story. Motive Studios’ new version of Dead Space will followf the storyline of the original game.

Originally released in 2008, Dead Space follows Isaac Clarke, an engineer tasked with repairing starship USG Ishimura. After discovering that the ship’s crew has been murdered and infected with his partner Nicole lost on board, Isaac must work to survive and uncover the details behind the crew’s grim fate. With hostile alien creatures sharing his unfamiliar environment, Isaac works to fight for his life and his sanity.

The franchise hasn’t been active since Dead Space 3’s release in 2013, with Visceral Games shutting down four years later in 2017. However, Motive Studios enlisted the help of former UX Director at Visceral Dino Ignacio for the Dead Space remake.

Take a look at the teaser trailer for the Dead Space remake below. While it doesn’t reveal much, it is likely that more news will be coming in the near future.