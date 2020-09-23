Former Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime and Others Found New Game Company, Dreamhaven

Former CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment, Mike Morhaime, along with other former Blizzard employees, announced on Wednesday the creation of a new game company, Dreamhaven. The Irvine, Calif. based company has established two studios, Moonshot and Secret Door, and will create and publish original titles.

“I’m excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities,” said Dreamhaven CEO Mike Morhaime in a statement on the company’s website. “With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere.”

Moonshot is being led by industry veterans Jason Chayes, Dustin Browder, and Ben Thompson, all of whom have held previous roles working on Blizzard titles such as Hearthstone and StarCraft II. The studio will focus on creating Dreamhaven’s larger projects.

Secret Door is also helmed by industry veterans. Chris Sigaty, Alan Dabiri, and Eric Dodds are leading the new studio after having worked in directing and production roles at Blizzard previously. The studio is expected to worker on smaller titles for Dreamhaven.

“The amount of game development and publishing experience at Dreamhaven combined with the camaraderie between our studios is already providing an unparalleled environment for creative collaboration,” said Secret Door studio head Chris Sigaty. “Dreamhaven is providing everything we need to head into uncharted territory.”

The new company has yet to announce any projects, but the Washington Post has reported that Dreamhaven is setting its focus on multiplayer games first.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.