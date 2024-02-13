Dungeons & Dragons Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration

Dungeons & Dragons, the greatest role-playing game on Earth, has a year-long plan to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Next month at Gary Con and PAX East the festivities begin with new products and consumables which will continue throughout the remainder of 2024.

New products fans can start to look forward to include Vecna: Eve of Ruin, a new adventure campaign tasking players from levels 10 to 20 to travel across the multiverse to save it from the notorious lich attempting to recreate existence itself. Vecna: Eve of Ruin will be released on May 21. There will also be The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977, which comes out on June 18, and will give players insight as to how D&D was created with the first draft written in 1973. All documentation is woven together and described by one of the game’s most famed historians, Jon Peterson.

If you’ve never played D&D before but were always curious to see what the hype is all about, the barrier of entry will be lifted with new ways to play. In the works is a 3D virtual tabletop with new features on D&D Beyond to allow players to get fully immersed with ease. There will also be a new Player’s Handbook (September 17), Dungeon Master’s Guide (November 12), and Monster Manual (February 18, 2025) released in the near future fully updated for current day.

Outside of the game, D&D is partnering with various brands to celebrate as well. Fans can expect to see D&D-styled apparel from Converse, new official LEGO™ IDEAS with minifigures, and a Pop-Tarts collaboration for more snacks around the table.

Needless to say, it is a very exciting time to be a Dungeons & Dragons fan with plenty to look forward to in the coming year. To make sure you’re up to date and ready for all upcoming products, even those not mentioned here, be sure to go to dndbeyond.com for all the latest news and information to celebrate the 50th anniversary.