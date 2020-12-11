Viva la Boomstick: Bruce Campbell Returns for First Evil Dead: The Game Trailer

We hope you’re ready to blast some Deadites to kingdom come, as the first trailer for co-op shooter Evil Dead: The Game has arrived, and it stars none other than original franchise lead Bruce Campbell in the role he made famous, “S-Mart” stocker-turned demon dispatcher Ash Williams.

The game, from Boss Team and Saber Interactive, looks a bit in the mode of the Left 4 Dead series, as players in a team of four attempt to “seal the breach between worlds” while opposing players take control of demon-possessed Deadites and will even have the power to somehow possess the opposing players as well. The protagonist players, meanwhile, are drawn from all films and properties in the series, as Ash is joined by characters that include a knight in armor, ‘ala 1992’s Army of Darkness from Sam Raimi. Locales will of course include the iconic cabin in the woods, but we would expect a variety of other maps, likely with some new additions to the series lore. Seeing it in action below, it’s clear that you’ll be hacking and slashing your way through the Deadite hoards with a wide variety of weapons as well.

“I’m excited to be strapping on the chainsaw one more time,” said Campbell. “Boss Team and Saber Interactive are planning a huge immersive dealio, and I knew I had to come back. You’ll be able to step into my shoes and kick some Deadite ass!”

Check out the full trailer for Evil Dead: The Game below. It’s expected to arrive in 2021, but doesn’t yet have an official release date.