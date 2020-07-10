Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Setting, Release Date and Giancarlo Esposito playing its Villain

Just days before the Ubisoft Forward presentation is set to air, Far Cry 6 has been leaked to the masses, complete with a full description, box art and release date. The leak came from an early listing on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store.

The box art features Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito front and center, who appears to play the game’s central villain. The game will take place in Yara, a “tropical paradise stuck in time” under an oppressive regime, which seems to take influence from Latinx culture.

“Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time,” the leaked description reads. “As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.”

Diego, Anton’s son, has a peculiar scar on his right eyebrow that some fans theorize make him a young version of Far Cry 3’s Vaas, meaning that the game would be a prequel to that entry. Or, you know, they could just have similar-looking scars. Time will tell.

Following the leak, Far Cry’s official Twitter account confirmed the game’s existence, implying the game would be officially revealed during Ubisoft Forward and gave a short teaser showing Anton looking all menacing and cool.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

The leaked PlayStation 4 listing confirms that buyers will be able to get the PlayStation 5 version when it becomes available. Although no Xbox details have leaked, there’s no reason to believe the same won’t be true for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

The game’s leaked release date, at least on PlayStation 4, is Feb. 18, 2021. We’ll get more details about the game, as well as other Ubisoft titles such as Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla during the Ubisoft Forward digital conference, which airs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.