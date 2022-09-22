Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond Will Be in FIFA 23

It appears everyone’s favorite underdog footie coach is on his way to the world of videogames. In a tweet, EA confirmed that Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be making an appearance in the upcoming FIFA 23. Apple TV’s Ted Lasso is a sports comedy that follows a Kansas-born college football coach who finds himself in charge of a club in the English Premier League. It has received critical and commercial acclaim, taking home multiple Emmys while becoming a pop culture mainstay.

I’ve got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

Lasso and his crew will join FIFA 23’s roster of teams, meaning characters like Jamie Tartt, Roy Kent, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas will be playable with the likenesses of the original actors. Ted and Coach Beard will appear on the sidelines during matches, emoting in tune to the team’s wins and losses (and probably draws if things remain accurate to the show).

You can play at AFC Richmond’s home pitch, Nelson Road, and take them into online matches and career mode. They will also appear in the game’s controversial Ultimate Team mode, allowing players to purchase or unlock AFC Richmond themed cosmetics or set Lasso as their head coach. FIFA 23 is set for a Sept. 30 release; it will be the 30th and final game in EA Sports’ long-running FIFA series, as the two couldn’t come to terms on a new licensing deal.