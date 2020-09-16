Final Fantasy XVI Is Coming to the PlayStation 5; Watch a Trailer and Check Out Screenshots

Square-Enix confirmed the inevitable during today’s PlayStation 5 press conference: yes, a Final Fantasy XVI is happening, and yes, it’ll be playable on a Sony system. A four-minute trailer for the upcoming game aired during the show, and you can watch that below. You can tell it’s a Final Fantasy, alright, when it starts talking about “the legacy of crystals” and showing giant summoned magic people battering each other with the elements.

It seems to have more of a medieval vibe than Final Fantasy XV, which I think was about an emo band driving down Route 66, or something. I don’t see a single car or gun in this trailer, but tons of swords and suits of armor, and a good bit of palace intrigue. I think you can cautiously get excited about some good old-fashioned sci-fi Ren Faire jive, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Expect the game in 2021 (for now—these things have a tendency to get delayed). It’s being produced by Naoki Yoshida, who worked on Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X, and directed by Hiroshi Takai, who also worked on XIV along with The Last Remnant. Square-Enix sent out a press release with comments from both designers.

From director Hiroshi Takai:

When FINAL FANTASY I was released, I was just another player?a young student with big dreams. By the time FINAL FANTASY V was in the works, I had earned myself a seat at the developers’ table… albeit at the very end. From there, I moved “online” leaving my mark on both FINAL FANTASY XI and XIV.

And now…XVI.

From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PS5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied FINAL FANTASY franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!

And from producer Naoki Yoshida:

FINAL FANTASY XVI producer (that’s right, just producer) Naoki Yoshida here. How did you enjoy the trailer? The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new FINAL FANTASY game. In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay.

Our next big information reveal is scheduled for 2021, so in the meantime, I expect everyone to have fun speculating, as we have a lot in store—not only for FINAL FANTASY XVI, but for FINAL FANTASY XIV, too. Needless to say, I’ll be working hard on both!

Expect more information next year, and until then, check out that first trailer below, and screenshots below that.