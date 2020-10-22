Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is Coming to the U.S. for a Limited Time

No need to pick a god and pray, Fire Emblem fans, your prayers have already been answered. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, the first entry in the Fire Emblem series, will be available in the U.S. for the first time on Dec. 4— but only for a limited time. On the franchise’s 30th anniversary on March 31, 2021, the game will be taken down from the store

The 8-bit Famicon title was previously released in Japan, but this release is the first time the game has been available in the states. While this is incredibly exciting in and of itself, it’s worth noting Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is not only the first entry in the long-running series, but also marks the first appearance of the now iconic character Prince Marth.

While North American players were first introduced to Marth as a fighter in the Super Smash Bros. series, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light follows the prince’s origins as he rises from a refugee in Talys and his place as the hero of Archanea. Just like the Fire Emblem entries that later followed, the game is a strategy-based tactical RPG, with perma-death and over 50 characters with 20 classes to assign them to. If this sounds a bit too intense, this release will also include features like rewind, fast-forward and save states, making the game significantly more forgiving and welcoming for newcomers to the series.

“The Fire Emblem series has grown into a saga enjoyed by fans for its strategic gameplay and memorable characters,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that started it all with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure available to everyone.”

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is available now for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop for $5.99.

In addition, Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition will be available through select retailers for $49.99. This edition of the game will include a stylized NES box, replica NES Game Pak art piece with a protective sleeve, a 222-page Legacy of Archanea deluxe hardbound art book and a game download code. It will also be accompanied by an NES instruction manual, newly localized from the original Famicom release, along with a fold-out world map and a Mini Nintendo Power retro collectible.

