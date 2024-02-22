Game Devs of Color Expo to Return Online in September 2024

Game Devs of Color Expo (GDocExpo) has announced this year’s event will be held online from Sept. 18 to 21. GDocExpo is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating connections between people of color from all corners of game development, from longstanding pros to industry newcomers. The focus lies on community and networking, generating a feeling of belonging and cooperation not always found at other industry events.

GDoCExpo is also accepting applications from anyone in the industry who wishes to share their views, experiences, and games with the community. The organization is already taking panel and speaker entries, and developers may start submitting their games for event consideration now. All speakers are compensated, and there are no submission or exhibition expenses for developers. All selected speakers and games are immediately considered for one of the GDoCExpo awards without the need of an additional application. Every year, the organization gives out no-strings grants of up to $25,000 to each beneficiary. Since 2019, GDoCExpo has granted $390,000 to game designers of color.

The GDoCExpo has established itself as a top platform for professionals to network and share ideas. Game production is a difficult and grueling process, therefore creators of all sorts should have access to a support network that can help them get through the roughest times. It also allows for promotion, as it can lead to learning about games that you may not have heard about otherwise. There is also a chance to learn more about game development in general, which can inspire anyone to create or sympathize with the hardships it brings.

To learn more about the Game Devs of Color Expo and stay up to date with more details about the event, visit gamedevsofcolorexpo.com.