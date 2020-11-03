GameStop Is Hosting a TikTok Contest for Employees Where the Prize Is More Work

GameStop employees, have you ever thought to yourself, “I would like to be scheduled for more hours, but through a process that resembles gambling?” Great news! Gamestop has announced that they will be holding a TikTok video challenge for their stores, with one of the grand prizes being an allotment of 10 extra labor hours spread out over Black Friday week.

The announcement was made on GameStop’s conference website. In their post, GameStop’s event team went over both the rules, deadlines and prizes of the contest. All store employees have to do is simply record themselves mimicking the dance below and post it to TikTok.

After posting themselves doing this very normal and reasonable dance, employees also upload their video to a voting platform by Nov. 4 to be entered. On Nov. 5, employees can vote for each other’s videos with a winner being announced on Nov. 6.

In addition to the 10 extra labor hours, winners will receive an Echo 8, Echo Auto, and $100 Visa giftcard — to be shared with all store employees. After listing off the prize pool, the post reads, “Imagine what you could do with all those prizes!”

This is a pretty open-ended statement for what boils down to about enough money for a pizza party and some guaranteed work hours during both the busiest shopping day of the year and an ongoing pandemic. Oh, and two smart speakers. Can’t forget the smart speakers.