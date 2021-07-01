Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will arrive on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on Aug. 20, Sucker Punch Productions announced Thursday. This release features a brand new island and exclusive PS5 features.

The new release will include Iki Island, which was being invaded around the same time as Tsushima. This new island acts as the next step in Jin’s story, which will feature new characters, environments and techniques. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will also offer new Trophies to unlock on both platforms.

PS5 players will get a few additional features, including a new lip sync option during the Japanese voice over, which will play during cutscenes in both Ghost of Tsushima and Iki Island. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the DualSense controller will also be utilized on Iki Island and in the online multiplayer mode Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. PS5 owners will also get to experience enhancements to 3D audio, improved load times, 4K resolution options and 60 FPS.

Saved progress in Ghost of Tsushima will be transferable to the Director’s Cut on both the PS4 and PS5. New players will gain access to Iki Island once they begin Act 2 of Ghost of Tsushima. There is also a new update accompanying Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, which will include options for changing controller layouts, target lock-on during combat and more. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends players will also be getting an entirely new mode, which will be free of charge for any current Ghost of Tsushima owners.

This announcement comes just before the anniversary of Ghost of Tsushima’s release, which was one of the most celebrated games of last year. For Ghost of Tsushima fans, the Director’s Cut is a brand new way to jump back into the game and experience a new part of Jin’s journey. Check out the trailer for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut below.