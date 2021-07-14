Ghostwire: Tokyo to be Delayed to Early 2022

Bethesda’s PlayStation 5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo is now delayed to early 2022, according to a tweet from the official Ghostwire: Tokyo Twitter account Tuesday morning. The game was originally set to release in the fall of 2021.

“We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango,” the tweet update said.

This delay is just one of many following the release of the PS5, as seen with other titles such as God of War: Ragnarok being delayed until next year. Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the final Bethesda games that will be released on a PlayStation console after Microsoft’s acquisition of the company in March. Deathloop, another PS5 exclusive published by Bethesda, was also delayed to September 2021 from an original May 2021 release.

The pandemic has presented many visible obstacles to videogame development, and delays seem to be extremely common and expected for new PlayStation titles. The release of the PS5 also brought many challenges, with an inconsistent supply making it almost impossible to buy one. Because of these setbacks, the amount of PS5 exclusives is small, and many titles such as God of War: Ragnarok have switched from exclusives for the new console to offer a PS4 option as well.

Despite these delays, there are still PS5 exclusives to look forward to this fall, including Deathloop. And Ghostwire: Tokyo will be out eventually. With these being the last two PS5 exclusives published by Bethesda, these titles will be the last chance for PlayStation-only players to experience new Bethesda games.