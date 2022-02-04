GTA 6 In Active Development According to Developer Rockstar Games

Within a recent Grand Theft Auto update, developer Rockstar Games declared that the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development.

The press release states: “We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready.” This announcement is by no means surprising, but it’s nice to have an official confirmation to combat the endless chatter of rumors and speculation.

The update also has information about both Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. The Contract—a recent expansion to GTA Online that brought fan-favorite character Franklin into the present day—is getting a slight tweak. The Short Trips scenarios, a group of co-op story missions where players control Franklin and Lamar, can now be played by everyone regardless if they finished the main expansion content or not.

Rockstar also announced the release date for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series ports of GTA V and . Coming on March 15, this marks the third console generation that the game has come to; for a reminder, GTA V originally launched in Sept 2013, meaning it’s had an unprecedented 9 year life-cycle.

The new ports bring with them a bevy of upgrades: 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, texture upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing. Players can also carry their saves of both GTA V and GTA Online from the previous generation to the current. There will also be a solo version of GTA Online sold at launch that is available for free for three months to PlayStation 5 players.