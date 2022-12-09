Supergiant Games Reveals First Trailer for Hotly Anticipated Hades 2

In a surprising but deeply welcome piece of news for roguelike fans and ardent followers of games studio Supergiant Games, the company has revealed the existence of Hades 2, a sequel to the stunningly successful roguelike Hades, released in the fall of 2020. A trailer for Hades 2 appeared online last night, revealing a new protagonist for the series, along with a bevy of new gods, deities, monsters, powers and abilities … all set to the absolutely essential music of Supergiant in-house composer extraordinaire, Darren Korb.

Description of the trailer, which says information about the game’s early access period will arrive in 2023, gives us the following nugget of description: “Meet the Princess of the Underworld in HADES II, the bewitching sequel to our award-winning rogue-like dungeon crawler.” That princess appears to be the cthonic nymph Melinoë, voiced in Hades 2 by actress Judy Alice Lee. Melinoë is another child of Persephone, like the first game’s Zagreus, although differing versions of her myth seem to disagree on whether Melinoë’s father is in fact Hades, or a troublemaking Zeus. Suffice to say, that seems like plenty of family baggage to saddle her with, much as the first game revolved around the combative relationship between Zagreus and Hades. Here, it appears that Melinoë is being trained to go after none other than the titan Cronus, father to Zeus, and that her teacher is the goddess Hecate, the patron of witches and necromancy.

It’s hard not to be excited about another go-round with Hades, which featured not only satisfying combat and fast-moving action, but great music, superb voice-acting and an addicting loop of additional story morsels that unfolded as you continued to interact with the wide cast of Olympians and cthonic deities. Hades 2, meanwhile, promises the inclusion of even more prominent Greek gods who weren’t ever seen in the first game—Apollo, for instance, shows up in the trailer. Likewise, we have to assume that many of the first game’s major players will likewise reappear in some fashion—in particular, you have to wonder what Zagreus is up to now.

Check out the first trailer below for Hades 2. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long before additional information begins to arrive.