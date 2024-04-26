Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, a Fighting Game Based on the Hit Manga and Anime, Gets First Trailer

With the fighting game tournament EVO Japan in full swing, we’ve finally gotten our first look at gameplay from Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, the upcoming fighter from developer Eighting and publisher Bushiroad Games that takes place in the world of Yoshihiro Togashi’s hit manga.

The trailer shows off several characters, including unsurprising additions like the protagonist Gon and his buddies Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika, as well as members of the dastardly Phantom Troupe, like Hisoka, Machi, and Uvogin. Much like one of Eighting’s most beloved releases, Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, it’s a three versus three tag game where you can call in assists.

Developer interviews have revealed several more technical details about the game, like how it will completely forgo complex motion inputs, such as quarter circles, in favor of a dedicated button for performing special attacks. Additionally, it seems like the game will be skewed towards mobility, as there is both a grounded dash and an air dash. Other mechanics include a push block that lets you get distance from foes, a mode called “Overgear,” which seems similar to MvC 3’s X-Factor, and the “Nen Impact” attack, which armors through high and mid strikes.

However, while there is a lot of excitement about a new fighting game based on the excellent manga/anime Hunter x Hunter, the initial footage has been met with a somewhat mixed response. For starters, at least in its current state, many have commented that the game’s stiff animations and lackluster models make it look visually flat. Additionally, an initial look at its character select screen seems to imply the game may only have 16 fighters, which is a relatively low number for a three versus three style fighting game (for comparison, the base version of Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 had 36 characters). However, for me personally, the biggest shadow hanging over the title is Eighting’s most recent fighting game, DNF Duel, which eventually collapsed due to poor support, balance issues, and oversimplified core mechanics.

Still, despite these reservations, it will be interesting to see if Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact can live up to its source material or the game it’s largely modeled after, Marvel Vs. Capcom 3. If its core gameplay is fast and fun, almost all of the previously mentioned issues will hopefully end up feeling secondary. An initial build will be playable at EVO Japan, which is running from April 27th to 29th. An exact release date hasn’t been announced, but it’s coming to the PlayStation 5, Switch, and Steam.

You can see the trailer below: