LittleBigPlanet Servers Shut Down Once Again Due to Attacks and Offensive Messages

After continuous attacks and offensive messages, Sony has decided to temporarily disable the game servers for LittleBigPlanet. This was announced in a May 22 tweet on the LittleBigPlanet Twitter page, saying that “we do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members.”

Under the Twitter hashtag #SaveLBP players have posted screenshots of these hateful messages, which have been popping up unsolicited in the game. There have also been warnings to stay away from online gameplay, claiming that “hackers can make error messages containing offensive content appear in your game.”

This particular shutdown followed numerous transphobic statements being broadcast in the online feature. However, this problem is not new, as the server has been disabled repeatedly due to these attacks. In March, Sony disabled the server due to a DDOS attack from one fan who was unhappy with Sony’s treatment of the series.

Fans are unsure when the servers will be back up, but in the past Sony has made swift efforts to fix the issue. With a constant cycle of attacks and server shutdowns, we can only hope that Sony will make changes that improve the safety of those within the community.