NEO: The World Ends with You Announced With New Trailer, Releasing in Summer 2021

After over 13 years without a follow-up title, The World Ends with You is getting a second game called NEO: The World Ends with You. It’s set to release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in summer 2021.

In an announcement trailer released on Monday, Square Enix showed off the game’s 3D rendering of the Shibuya district of Tokyo and new characters. From the trailer, there appears to be a mix of old and new characters competing in the Reaper’s Game, a trial that requires them to fight using magical pins or die trying. Sho Minamimoto, who was a reaper in the original game, is a player character in the new title, suggesting that the game may be a prequel. The new main character is a blonde kid named Rindo, who is described as “naturally skilled” in the trailer.

The original The World Ends with You game came out on the Nintendo DS in 2007, and received an enhanced version for the Switch in 2018. The new game departs from the original’s 2D art style in favor of a fully 3D experience.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the game below.