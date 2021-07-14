Nickelodeon Joins the Battle with New Super Smash Bros Style Game

If you want to main as Patrick Star in a platform fighting game and defeat other Nickelodeon characters by pounding into the ground with his pointy head, now is your chance. The trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, released on Tuesday, features a number of Nickelodeon characters in a gameplay style that is almost identical to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros..

Although the resemblance to Super Smash Bros. is uncanny, a fighting game featuring beloved Nickelodeon personalities is something I both never expected but am also looking forward to. Given the plethora of characters and shows under the Nickelodeon name, it will be exciting to see the movesets for each character and which ones are featured in the game’s release.

The trailer shows off a number of popular Nickelodeon characters, including Danny Phantom, Zim from Invader Zim and Michelangelo and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The stages featured in the trailer are themed after Nickelodeon shows, such as a Spongebob Squarepants stage in the Jellyfish Fields and the Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There will be 20 themed levels included in the game.

The game will include both multiplayer and single-player modes, with online competitive matches and local play. Set to release this fall, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be available on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer below to get a closer look at the roster of Nickelodeon characters featured within the game.