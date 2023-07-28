Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg Coming to Call of Duty

Hip Hop artists Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg will be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone as playable skins.

The pair were announced and shown off on the official Call of Duty Twitter account yesterday. They are being added to the joint Season 5 of the two active Call of Duty games as part of a “50 years of Hip Hop celebration,” launching on August 2.

Alongside the two announced artists, the reveal graphic for Season 5 teases another operator to be released mid-season, currently depicted only with a silhouette and labeled as “[CLASSIFIED].” According to the series’ official website, that silhouette is another rapper: 21 Savage. Details and screenshots on 21 Savage’s appearance have not yet been shared, but the website says to expect an Operator Bundle featuring him later in the season.

Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg have both collaborated with Call of Duty in the past. Minaj appeared in a promotional video for Modern Warfare II last year, and Snoop Dogg has a history with the series, lending his voice to 2014’s Call of Duty: Ghosts and his likeness as an operator to Vanguard and Warzone last year. Nicki Minaj’s inclusion is noteworthy as she is the first female real-life celebrity to appear as an operator in the series.

In addition to the new operators, the 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration will include free hip hop War Tracks for players who log in multiple times between August 7 and August 16. The official website explained these unlocks:

“The first three days will grant a War Track from the ’80s (Foundation), ’90s (Golden Era), or 2000s (Life After Y2K). On the fourth day of logging in, you will receive a special Weapon Blueprint that can be used in any online mode.”

The new season will also bring with it a slew of other new maps, modes, and operators, as well as the reveal of this year’s Call of Duty release in Warzone.