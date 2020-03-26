Nintendo Direct Mini March 2020: Here's Your Switch News for the Year

Nintendo released this year’s first Nintendo Direct Mini Thursday morning. It’s nearly 30 minutes long and has announcements for over 20 games. There’s plenty of additional content coming to games you’re already playing, as well as some new titles and cross-platform releases coming to the Nintendo Switch this year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon got a new update, bringing players the annual Bunny Day Event. The third expansion pack for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Shadow of Doom, is an exciting Fantastic 4 epilogue for the game. Smash Ultimate’s next DLC character is confirmed to be from Arms, but we still don’t know who. The new expansion passes for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are out now, and add three new locations full of new characters and adventures to the game. A new Ring Fit Adventure update will bring more dynamic ways for players to get fit while having fun.

Here’s a list of all-new titles (and some sequels) releasing on the Nintendo Switch this year:

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (which includes Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Bravely Default II

Shinzekai: Into the Depths

Good Job!

Arms (free to play until April 6th)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Ninjala

Trials of Mana

And more!

Cross-platform releases:

Catherine! Full Body

The Bioshock Collection

The Borderlands Collection

The XCOM Collection

King’s Bounty 2

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Burnout Paradise: Remastered

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Watch the full Nintendo Direct Mini below for detailed descriptions of each announcement.