Here Are the Highlights from Nintendo's Indie World Showcase for August 2021

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase took place Wednesday morning, highlighting a collection of games from independent developers that will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and 2022. They come from a wide variety of designers and publishers from around the world, illustrating the width and breadth of the games industry.

The showcase touched base on seven games that will be launching today, including the platformer sequel Axiom Verge 2. Other immediate launches include Boyfriend Dungeon, ISLANDERS: Console Edition and Garden Story.

For new announcement highlights, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is an action-adventure game from Team Reptile, centered around your journey to become one of the best graffiti artists in the city. The game will be a timed console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. FAR: Changing Tides is being released in early 2022 for the Switch. As the sequel to FAR: Lone Sails, developer Okomotive and publisher Frontier continue the series with a peaceful sailing journey set in an apocalyptic world.

Players will also have a handful of interesting new releases to keep their eye on for later this year, including Eastward, an action-adventure RPG set in a post-apocalyptic near-future society. The puzzle type game will be available on Sept. 16. TOEM, a photography game set in the Scandanavian countryside published by Something We Made, will launch this fall. Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon will also be released this winter, accompanied by a Shovel Knight series Amiibo.

This year’s showcase offered a lot to look forward to and a variety of games fans can begin playing today. Check out the full showcase below to take a closer look at the games and learn more about their releases.