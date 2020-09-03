Classic Super Mario Games and a Super Mario Battle Royale Are Coming to the Switch

It’s a great day to be a Mario fan. In a surprise Nintendo Direct stream for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. on Thursday, Nintendo showed off a litany of new and remastered games featuring their iconic plumber. Here’s all the Mario games that were announced and that are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

This one has been making its way around the rumor mill for some time, but only today has it actually been confirmed: a collection of 3D Mario games is coming to the Switch. Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are being bundled into one collection and will be available Sept. 18. Keep in mind that this ported collection will only be available for purchase until March 2021, after which only those who already own the game will be able to access it.

Nintendo is once again releasing a game that takes place both in the virtual and physical world, this time without the use of cardboard. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit turns your switch into a remote control for a real miniature RC Mario kart. The kart features a builtin camera that streams directly to the Switch, allowing players to create and race tracks throughout their home with up to three other people.

Proving that anything can be a battle royale these days, Nintendo is releasing a battle royale Mario game based on the original Super Mario Bros.. Up to 35 players run through classic Mario levels, with each enemy killed being sent to another player’s level and vice versa. Of course, last one standing wins. Nintendo is on a kick of making some games vanish after a set time, as Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available from October 2020 to the end of March 2021.

Super Mario 3D World Is migrating from the Wii U to the Switch, and now includes added content. The new title, takes the same multiplayer concept from Super Mario 3D World and adds some new twists and features. It’s coming out Feb. 12, 2021 and unlike some other titles, will be here to stay.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros is a new replica console of the original Game & Watch system from Nintendo. This replica of the first handheld console from Nintendo comes preloaded with the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and a Mario rendition of Ball. If you need a little more convincing, the console also comes with a digital clock! It’s releasing on Nov. 13.

The SNES collection of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 is coming to the Switch on the virtual Super NES console today. Sure, the original versions of those games are already available through Switch Online’s NES library, but these are the early ‘90s enhanced versions from the SNES. So, you know, more bits.

There’s a lot of Mario events slated for the year. Players can complete challenges on their My Nintendo accounts to earn a special pin set, a special event is coming to Mario Kart Tour and 35th anniversary merchandise is going to be available in November. You can check out the full direct above.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.