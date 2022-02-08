Surprise! Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow, Feb 9

Sound the klaxon and ring the bell: it’s Nintendo Direct time. Well, tomorrow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET is Direct time, but still.

Nintendo promises that the first Direct since September will be around 40 minutes focusing on games coming out in the first half of 2022. That’s not to say it’s impossible for something like the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to be shown, but it’s not likely.

Instead, the Japanese games giant will likely spend time delving into its dual March releases. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has aroused excitement as the pink puffball finally makes the jump to 3D platforming on March 25 after years of being defined by side-scrollers. Triangle Strategy, which is in contention with its sister game Octopath Traveler for worst name ever, brings HD-2D strategy to the Switch on March 4. There’s also a chance we’ll see a trailer for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which is slated for a Spring release.

The Big N has a few upcoming games without attached windows as well: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, and Splatoon 3 are all supposed to come this year. Hopefully we finally move past the pre-rendered story trailers and get some gameplay of at least one of them.

Of course, Nintendo is bound to have surprises and big reveals hidden up their sleeves. Some places are already claiming leaks pertaining to the rumored announcements of Mario Kart 9 and even Destiny 2, but it won’t be until tomorrow that we learn whether they hold any water.