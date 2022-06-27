Mini Partner Direct Showcase Coming On June 28

Confirming rumors first reported a few weeks ago, Nintendo has revealed a mini Direct for early morning on Tuesday. At 9 a.m. EDT on June 28, Nintendo will hold a Partner Direct with 25 minutes of information about various third-party games.

As Nintendo announced via Twitter this morning, the Mini Partner Direct will be entirely focused on third-party Switch games. While there were a number of exciting third-party reveals a few weeks ago at Summer Games Fest, many of them do not yet have firm release dates; this Mini Direct might be where some of these get official release dates. Hollow Knight: Silksong, for instance, revealed a new trailer and a day one release on Game Pass, and this Direct could be where a more concrete release date is revealed. Other games rumored to make an appearance include Square Enix’s remake of Live a Live, which releases next month, and PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta 3.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHSpic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

You can watch the mini Direct on Nintendo’s Youtube page, below.